Consumer knowledge lacking: AXA Health

Research on key bones and muscles

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Private medical insurance (PMI) provider, AXA Health, has released research that shows consumer knowledge on key bones and muscles needs improvement.

The research, which surveyed 2,000 adults, found that 70% of respondents could remember parts of the anatomy from their schooling, but their knowledge ended there. Of those surveyed, 66% could locate the fibula and 69% did not know how many bones are in the human ear. TV was the leading source of medical knowledge for 17% of those surveyed. Almost half (44%) of respondents had never broken a bone, with the arm (17%) and the foot (14%) being the most common injuries. If they were injured, 24% of respondents would turn to the internet first for diagnosis, which is more than the 21% t...

