Consumer knowledge lacking: AXA Health

The research, which surveyed 2,000 adults, found that 70% of respondents could remember parts of the anatomy from their schooling, but their knowledge ended there. Of those surveyed, 66% could locate the fibula and 69% did not know how many bones are in the human ear. TV was the leading source of medical knowledge for 17% of those surveyed. Almost half (44%) of respondents had never broken a bone, with the arm (17%) and the foot (14%) being the most common injuries. If they were injured, 24% of respondents would turn to the internet first for diagnosis, which is more than the 21% t...