China

IPMI country focus: China
IPMI country focus: China

In a country spanning 9.6 million kilometres square and boasting a population of 1.3 billion, it is not surprising that healthcare is varied in China, writes Expatriate Healthcare's Lee Gerry.

Interview - Justin Taurog
Interview - Justin Taurog

Justin Taurog, PruProtect's distribution and marketing director, discusses Vitality, customer health and the adviser market with Paul Robertson.

  • PMI
Healix increases 'Toxic' country list

Medical risk assessment experts, Healix Group, has added Malta, Turkey and Singapore to its ‘Toxic Destinations' list. The addition follows three years claims analysis reflecting the high costs of claims incurred in these countries.