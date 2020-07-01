China
IPMI country focus: China
In a country spanning 9.6 million kilometres square and boasting a population of 1.3 billion, it is not surprising that healthcare is varied in China, writes Expatriate Healthcare's Lee Gerry.
Now Health International merges Asia and Middle East operations
Now Health International has merged its Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa regions to support the development of its global service proposition.
Now Health International unveils rate and product changes
Now Health International will raise premiums for business underwritten in its European branch by 2%, while offering a 10% introductory discount for new individual Europe and Global customers.
Insurance industry sees global growth - Swiss Re report
The global insurance industry grew in 2014 with life premiums seeing growth of 4.3% after a decline of 1.8% in 2013, Swiss Re's sigma study of 2014 has found.
UK firms employ nearly 5m abroad - Jelf
The number of employees working for UK parent companies abroad have increased 13% analysis of the most recent ONS figures by Jelf International has revealed.
Quarter of expats say 'they don't need' IPMI
A quarter of expats believe they don't need international private medical insurance (IPMI), a survey has found.
Now Health launches video for Chinese HNW market
Now Health International has launched a video to target Chinese local national high net worth clients as international private medical insurance clients.
Aetna unveils IPMI plan for Chinese market
Aetna International & Starr Companies have launched the UltraCare Health Plan to provide international private medical insurance (IPMI) coverage for both Chinese nationals and expatriates based in China.
Insurance CEOs facing aggressive risk yet optimistic
PricewaterhouseCoopers has reported resounding optimism among insurer chief executives despite the poor economic forecasts.
Interview - Justin Taurog
Justin Taurog, PruProtect's distribution and marketing director, discusses Vitality, customer health and the adviser market with Paul Robertson.
Bupa signs IPMI deal with Chinese provider
Bupa has agreed a partnership with China-based insurer Alltrust for its international private medical insurance (IPMI) policyholders.
Healix increases 'Toxic' country list
Medical risk assessment experts, Healix Group, has added Malta, Turkey and Singapore to its ‘Toxic Destinations' list. The addition follows three years claims analysis reflecting the high costs of claims incurred in these countries.