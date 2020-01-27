Coronavirus could reach 200,000 by end of week

Health authorities around the world race to prevent spread of virus which has infected more than 2,000

Residents of China's Hubei province, where the coronavirus was first reported, as well as those who have visited in the last 14 days, are to be banned from entering Hong Kong from today (27 January), Reuters has reported.

A handful of cases of infection have been reported in other countries, including Thailand, Australia, the United States (three so far), France and Canada. However, as yet, no fatalities have been recorded outside of China.

There are currently six confirmed cases in Hong Kong.

The mayor or Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, said he expects another 1,000 patients in the city, while the BBC reported that the outbreak could affect 200,000 people by the end of week. As it stands, there are more than 2000 infected people in China and 56 have died.

The coronavirus, which experts believe can be traced to a seafood market in Wuhan late last year, is thought to have an incubation period between one to 14 days, during which time infection can occur.

While not fatal in itself, the virus can cause pneumonia, leading to death in some cases.

Airports globally have been screening passengers from China in a bid to prevent its spread.

