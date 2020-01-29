Britons flying from Wuhan to be quarantined

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China because of the outbreak

Government plans to 'isolate' 200 British citizens returning to prevent spread of coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has instructed UK officials to put Brits returning from Wuhan, the Chinese province at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, into isolation - possibly at a UK military facility - for two weeks, it has been reported.

The news comes as British Airways suspends all direct flights to and from mainland China because of the outbreak - until 31 January while it assesses the situation. Yesterday The Foreign Office warned Britons not to travel to mainland China, unless essential.

There are no confirmed cases in the UK so far, however the virus has caused more than 130 deaths in total, spreading from China to at least 16 other countries.

Australia, Japan, US and EU are also repatriating citizens. Australia plans to quarantine its 600 returning citizens for two weeks on Christmas Island - around 1,200 miles from the mainland.

Those returning from other parts of China will not be affected, but have been advised to "self-isolate" for 14 days.

