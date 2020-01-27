Coronavirus outbreak: Market reaction
Adviser, underwriter and reinsurer viewpoints
As the world scrambles to contain the outbreak, sections of the insurance industry share their view
Earlier this week we reported that the coronavirus could reach 200,000 by the end of week, from the 2000 or so cases in China reported at the weekend. When there is an outbreak of an infectious disease, the key parameters to understand are incubation time (if it is long, that is problematic as people travel), how a virus is being transmitted from human to human and how lethal it is. While some aspects of coronavirus are still uncertain, what we do know is that incubation lasts between one...
More on Adviser / Broking
Britons flying from Wuhan to be quarantined
For two weeks
Gordon Delaney: A post-Brexit checklist for expats
'Consider every possibility'
Income protection: What's next for rehabilitation?
Monica Garcia explores the past 10 years. And takes a look forward…
Coronavirus could reach 200,000 by end of week
According to reports
Deloitte: Poor mental health costs UK economy £45bn
Up 16% since 2017