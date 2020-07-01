Cancer Research UK
AIG Life: Income protection and CIC for cancer survivors
Coverage under YourLife Income Protection and Critical Illness Cover policies available for cancer survivors
Four in 10 cancer cases could be prevented by lifestyle changes
Smoking still biggest culprit and obesity second - however only 15% know the latter is connected
Prostate cancer now a bigger killer than breast cancer
Male-only cancer deaths overtaking breast cancer highlights need for earlier diagnosis and better prevention - so how are insurers stepping up?
What the US election taught us about insurers' duty to use data responsibly
Torquil McLusky explains the importance of understanding statistics properly, and using the information gleened responsibly
Insights: Are 100% lump sum payouts the right solution for CI clients?
Deepak Jobanputra examines the question of 100% payouts in severe illness cover, and finds this isn't necessarily to the client's benefit
Late cancer diagnosis variations lowering survival chances - Cancer Research UK
Regional differences between diagnosing cancers at late and early stages mean that 20,000 people could have a better chance of survival if all regions reached the level of the best.