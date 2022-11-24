HSBC Life pays out on 100% of prostate, testicular claims

In some cases, a customer received a £9,300 payment after making a prostate cancer claim while another received £48,530 for testicular cancer claim, both paid within 24 hours.

During Men's Health Awareness Month, the provider has urged advisers to make sure customers, particularly men, are aware of all available support offered as part of critical illness policies to help prevent health issues arising.

The call to action follows statistics that at least one in eight men will get diagnosed with prostate cancer at some stage in their life, according to Prostate Cancer UK.

According to NHS England, prostate cancer has a 100% survival rate if caught early while Cancer Research UK stated that the survival rate for testicular cancer is 91% if detected early.

The provider said that through its critical illness plus policy, customers can access support services such as physiotherapy, second medical opinion, mental health support, and annual health MOTs.

Mark Hussein, chief executive, HSBC Life UK, said: "Men's Health Awareness Month is a vital campaign as it seeks to encourage open conversation around male health-related issues and reduce any stigma. It also signposts the valuable information and resources available to provide support and comfort for men and their families during times of need."

Paul Roberts, proposition and distribution director at CIExpert, added: "The most important of all linked to cancer is access to a face-to-face Second Medical Opinion, providing reassurance regarding any diagnosis supported by a comprehensive treatment plan.

"Insurers such as HSBC Life, who include this as standard for all their Life & Critical Illness Plus plan policyholders, must be commended for doing so."