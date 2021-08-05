Pandemic causes delays to one third of NHS cancer patients

The survey conducted by Cancer Research UK found that 900 cancer patients were surveyed between December 2020 and March 2021.

Of those asked, 29% experienced delays, cancellations or changes to their treatment.

Cancer Research UK labelled the impact of the pandemic on cancer services and patients as "devastating" and uncovered that opinions of NHS care have fallen since the onset of the pandemic.

More than eight in 10 (84%) had recalled their care as being ‘very good' pre-pandemic. However, almost three in 10 (31%) have subsequently downgraded their rating since the start of the pandemic.

Furthermore, around one in 10 (12%) felt their previously ‘very good' care had slipped to ‘average' or below.

Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK's chief executive, said: "Covid-19 hit the health system hard and cancer services suffered as a result, but even before the pandemic struck cancer targets were not being met.

"And now, for the first time in decades, we're faced with the fact that cancer survival could go backwards."

Cancer Research UK found that monthly numbers of patients starting treatment are now similar to, or slightly higher than pre-pandemic levels, but this was not the case for most of the pandemic.

The charity stated it will continue to support the government's ambition of diagnosing 3 in 4 patients with cancer at an early stage by 2028, however "this will only be possible with significant investment in cancer services."

Claire Ginnelly, executive director at Premier Choice Group, told COVER that delays to cancer treatment is one of the many potential devasting impacts of Covid 19 and the subsequent lockdowns.

"I know insurers are receiving high level of cancer claims to authorise and some are reporting levels far in excess of what they saw pre-Covid. This is not as a result of more people with cancer claims but due to the delay in people accessing medical advise and diagnosis during the pandemic.

"The private medical insurers reacted exceptionally well during the pandemic, and this has continued in terms of looking at ways they can adapt their benefits to ensure their policyholders are able to access diagnosis and treatment.

"Some insurers have direct access cancer pathways meaning their customers should be able to get treatment as quickly as possible. Nobody wants to see anyone wait for diagnosis or treatment of cancer, but the important role private medical insurance can play has probably never been evidenced more than it is at the moment."