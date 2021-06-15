Gregor Sked: What does the longer impact of Covid-19 mean for diabetics?
Diabetes Awareness Week
Royal London's Gregor Sked examines the implications of the Covid pandemic on people with diabetes and what that may mean for their life cover
In what might be the first UK-wide study to look at the indirect effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and Type 2 diabetes, a team of researchers from Manchester University have estimated there to have been 60,0001 missed or delayed diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes in the UK during 2020. And this isn't just linked to diabetes; in a 2020 survey the mental health charity Mind found a 30% drop in the number of people being referred for mental health support. Cancer Research UK have also recently published...
