Royal London announces Cancer Research UK partnership

The partnership aims to tackle cancer inequalities stemming from socioeconomic status, education, gender, ethnicity, age, and where someone lives, which Royal London detailed can impact health and cancer outcomes.

Funding from Royal London will support the charity's research into cancers that are hard to treat and initiatives to improve early diagnosis pathways, and to support programmes that increase cancer awareness in communities.

The mutual insurer said the initiative with Cancer Research UK further broadens its social impact and charitable giving strategy, aimed at helping people to cope with life events and supporting those in financial crisis, and the new partnership aims to "help prevent life shocks happening in the first place."

Staff members at the mutual, and customers, will also be able support the partnership through fundraising and donations.

Barry O'Dwyer, group chief executive at Royal London, commented: "Cancer continues to affect one in two people in the UK, so we are proud to be working in partnership with Cancer Research UK to help save lives and improve cancer outcomes for all.

"Aligned with our purpose, our partnership will focus on increasing awareness, funding research into hard-to-treat cancers, and helping to reduce cancer inequalities, which have a significant impact on the outcome for those affected, for this and future generations."

Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK chief executive, said cancer inequalities are an "unacceptable reality" and the support from Royal London will help the charity to continue its "vital research and further our bold ambitions to improve cancer survival for all."

"This new partnership will help fund programmes across early diagnosis and screening to new innovations for hard-to-treat cancers. This is such an important area as ensuring that everyone affected by cancer has access to the care they need and deserve will ultimately save more lives," she added.