Royal London announces Cancer Research UK partnership

To tackle cancer inequalities

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Royal London announces Cancer Research UK partnership

Royal London has partnered with Cancer Research UK, with the insurer providing £1.2 million to fund further research.

The partnership aims to tackle cancer inequalities stemming from socioeconomic status, education, gender, ethnicity, age, and where someone lives, which Royal London detailed can impact health and cancer outcomes.

Funding from Royal London will support the charity's research into cancers that are hard to treat and initiatives to improve early diagnosis pathways, and to support programmes that increase cancer awareness in communities.

The mutual insurer said the initiative with Cancer Research UK further broadens its social impact and charitable giving strategy, aimed at helping people to cope with life events and supporting those in financial crisis, and the new partnership aims to "help prevent life shocks happening in the first place."

Staff members at the mutual, and customers, will also be able support the partnership through fundraising and donations.

Barry O'Dwyer, group chief executive at Royal London, commented: "Cancer continues to affect one in two people in the UK, so we are proud to be working in partnership with Cancer Research UK to help save lives and improve cancer outcomes for all. 

"Aligned with our purpose, our partnership will focus on increasing awareness, funding research into hard-to-treat cancers, and helping to reduce cancer inequalities, which have a significant impact on the outcome for those affected, for this and future generations."

Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK chief executive, said cancer inequalities are an "unacceptable reality" and the support from Royal London will help the charity to continue its "vital research and further our bold ambitions to improve cancer survival for all."

"This new partnership will help fund programmes across early diagnosis and screening to new innovations for hard-to-treat cancers. This is such an important area as ensuring that everyone affected by cancer has access to the care they need and deserve will ultimately save more lives," she added.

 

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter at COVER

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

AIG Life launches health and wellbeing podcast series

LifeSearch enters exclusive partnership with QuoteSearch

More on Individual Protection

Julie Hughes-Edwards and Jonnie Irwin. Credit: AIG Life
Individual Protection

AIG Life launches health and wellbeing podcast series

TV's Jonnie Irwin joins as first guest

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 24 May 2023 • 2 min read
Half of adults haven't spoken to anyone about funeral plans: MetLife
Individual Protection

Half of adults haven't spoken to anyone about funeral plans: MetLife

MetLife research shows

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 22 May 2023 • 1 min read
One in six with mental health issues avoid financial product purchase
Individual Protection

One in six with mental health issues avoid financial product purchase

Mental Health Awareness Week 2023

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 15 May 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

Addressing the advice gap: Keep on keeping on
Adviser / Broking

Addressing the advice gap: Keep on keeping on

"The challenge will simply be to keep doing what they are already doing"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 16 May 2023 • 4 min read
AXA Health unveils 'first of its kind' PMI proposition
PMI

AXA Health unveils 'first of its kind' PMI proposition

AXA Health Plan goes live to select group of customers

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 May 2023 • 3 min read
Is protection insurer consolidation a step backwards or a harbinger of opportunity?
Individual Protection

Is protection insurer consolidation a step backwards or a harbinger of opportunity?

“Further consolidation in the long run could diminish the value of seeing a broker”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 09 May 2023 • 7 min read