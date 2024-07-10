The importance of care

CIExpert's Critical Thinking 2024 report highlighted the value that consumers place on added health benefits such as annual health MOT, 24/7 GP access and second medical opinion. It's fair to say that we were surprised by the enthusiasm shown given that they are not contractual and therefore not shown within brochures. The report also indicated that fear of cancer and concern about the ability of the NHS to provide timely treatment were major factors in deciding whether to take out a critical illness plan. This fear is understandable as around 64% of all critical illness claims are ...