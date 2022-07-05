Healix partners with Perci Health on cancer support

The partnership will allow Healix members to have access to Perci Health's services such as cancer nurse specialists, one-to-one tailored support from cancer healthcare experts, as well as personalised care plans and resources.

Additional services include access to menopause specialists, dietitians, psychologists, psychosexual therapists, genetic counsellors, occupational therapists and financial advisers.

The need for further cancer support follows a recent Cancer Research UK report which found that in the UK, one in two people will develop cancer within their lifetime, with 85% of patients who are diagnosed, experiencing at least two long-term symptoms.

This partnership will also aim to sit alongside Healix's existing nurse-led cancer treatment pathway, targeted at avoiding NHS waiting times, allowing more patients to access care at quicker time frame.

Ian Talbot, chief executive of Healix Health Services, explained that given the significant number of people of working age who are affected by cancer, and the devastating impact that illness can have on them and their loved ones, "it is vital for employers to appropriately support their staff."

"Perci Health's extensive experience demonstrates its understanding of the importance of holistic cancer support in boosting wellness and productivity in the workforce and we look forward to seeing the positive impact that their unique level of personalisation and care will have for our clients and their staff," he said.

Kelly McCabe, chief executive and co-founder at Perci Health, said that offering employers the ability to help staff impacted by cancer with the specific physical, psychological and practical support they need, while reducing waiting times that can hinder early treatment and intervention, is vital.

"With cancer care becoming increasingly community based, we've also seen an increased burden of caring responsibilities on the family members of those impacted by cancer. We're extremely pleased to see our vision align with that of Healix to deliver personalised cancer support and offer more companies the chance to foster a healthier, happier, and more productive workforce," she commented.