Home-savers at risk of financial catastrophe due to Universal Credit - ABI
‘Percy’ alpha version launches
Bupa to rejoin ABI
Healthcare provider signs up to Association of British Insurers (ABI) after withdrawing membership in 2013
Shaping up a fitness plan for terminal illness cover
In the second of her two articles, Ruth Gilbert argues the ABI's recent consultation - now extended to 26 January - misses the chance to address the difficulties surrounding terminal illness claims
Does ABI guidance put terminal illness cover on life support?
In the first of two articles, Ruth Gilbert argues the ABI's recent consultation on its review of the statement of best practice for critical illness has removed one controversial proposal only to slide in another
Aegon to leave ABI
Aegon will leave the Association of British Insurers at the end of the year, the insurer has announced.
#LiveLifeProtectIt campaign launches
The #LiveLifeProtectIt campaign has launched to encourage consumers to save for a rainy day or take out protection insurance.
ABI "disappointed" by L&G exit
Trade body calls on insurance sector to work together.
Legal & General to quit ABI membership
Legal & General (L&G), the country's biggest pension fund manager, has confirmed the end of its Association of British Insurers (ABI) membership.
Axa UK group chief Evans to replace Thiam as ABI chairman
Paul Evans, the group CEO of Axa UK, has been nominated to replace outgoing Association of British Insurers (ABI) chairman Tidjane Thiam.
Munich Re expects more evidence at the underwriting stage to combat fraud
Munich Re has expanded on recent analysis of non-disclosure and its implications and will reflect insurers' strength on this issue in its contract terms.
General Insurance fraud hit £1.3bn in 2013, ABI
Fraud figures up 18% on 2012.
ABI highlights high protection payout rates
Just under 100,000 families benefited from £3.1bn in protection insurance payouts in 2013, according to the ABI.
ABI boosts spending on fraud
Extra detectives to be recruited to tackle insurance fraud in England and Wales.
What to do about CI?
Critical illness sales are doing well. But Ian Jefferies outlines concerns over the product's development and offers a partial solution.
ABI calls for a LTC national awareness campaign.
The ABI has called for a national awareness campaign on the public's right to social care once the Care and Support Bill is published in the spring.
FSA is doing a good job (says 7% of public)
Few consumers think the Financial Services Authority (FSA) is doing a good job, research from the Association of British Insurers (ABI) suggests.
Prudential boss Thiam named next ABI chairman
Tidjane Thiam has been named as the next chairman of the Association of British Insurers (ABI).
ABI backs Home Office decision to omit industry from Equality Act
The Association of British Insurers has thrown its support behind a Home Office announcement that imminent discrimination laws will not apply to the insurance industry.
Critical Illness; A sprint finish to 2013
Critical illness is a product beset by complexity - a situation not helped by a raft of changes set to arrive next year, says Edward Murray.