New non-exec director for ABI

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has appointed Sacha Romanovitch as its new independent non-executive director.
Romanovitch replaces the outgoing Baroness Dianne Hayter, she will assume the role with immediate effect. Previously, Romanovitch previously held the role of CEO at not-for-profit Fair4Finance, having previously been the CEO of accounting firm Grant Thornton. In the role, Romanovitch will site on the board an numerous committees, including audit & risk, consumer and the appointments & remuneration committees. Baroness Nicky Morgan, ABI Chair, said: "Sacha is a fantastic appointment for the ABI as she combines an amazing CV of career achievement with a passion for making the world a...
