Will Labour's Budget live up to expectations?

Analysing Labour’s promises

Cameron Roberts
clock • 5 min read

Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, speaks to industry experts about the progress Labour has made since it has been in power and how the Budget is critical for supporting the protection and health industry’s continued growth.

We are over 100 days into the Labour Government's tenure, in the run up to the election and the days since promises have been made to improve the health and wellbeing of the UK. In its manifesto prior to election, Labour promised to "build an NHS for the future" and specifically looked to cut NHS waiting times with 40,000 more appointments every week. However, since the new government came into power, the NHS waiting list has consistently risen, with the number of patients now totalling at 7.64m patients. The time is now to improve the nation's wellbeing, the Labour Party has pledg...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

MetLife expands YuLife partnership

Indexation calculation

More on Regulation

FCA rulebook review input call could be 'a little premature'
Regulation

FCA rulebook review input call could be 'a little premature'

Deadline for post-Consumer Duty rule change feedback is 31 October

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 29 October 2024 • 2 min read
Autumn Budget 2024: Protection and health predictions
Regulation

Autumn Budget 2024: Protection and health predictions

“We still need urgent action now on longer-term measures”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 28 October 2024 • 6 min read
Reeves targets £20bn employers' National Insurance hike
Regulation

Reeves targets £20bn employers' National Insurance hike

Chancellor reportedly set on all major Budget measures

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 28 October 2024 • 1 min read