Will Labour's Budget live up to expectations?

We are over 100 days into the Labour Government's tenure, in the run up to the election and the days since promises have been made to improve the health and wellbeing of the UK. In its manifesto prior to election, Labour promised to "build an NHS for the future" and specifically looked to cut NHS waiting times with 40,000 more appointments every week. However, since the new government came into power, the NHS waiting list has consistently risen, with the number of patients now totalling at 7.64m patients. The time is now to improve the nation's wellbeing, the Labour Party has pledg...