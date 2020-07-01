AFM / Association of Financial Mutuals
AFM appoints Jane Nelson as new chair
Previously vice-chair
AFM reports 7.5% mutual income growth for 2018
Income passed £1bn
Martin Shaw: Paying claims is not enough
One million people are unable to work due to a serious illness or injury
Mutuals paid out on more than 94% of income protection claims in 2018
15% increase in number of claims paid
IP: Lump sum from mutuals can 'make good' state pension shortfall
Says AFM chief exec
Martin Shaw: Mutual agreement
'A message from the mutuals'
Banning protection commissions - the Netherlands experience
Did a commission ban in the Netherlands damage the market? Rijn van der Linden says not and draws some parallels with the UK
Govt concessions urged to develop LTC market
Government must stop penalising those who have already purchased insurance to fund long-term care (LTC) and make promises on nursing care to support the introduction of other related products, according to National Friendly.
AFM welcomes 'limited' Holloway RDR exemption
The Association of Financial Mutuals (AFM) has welcomed the FSA's exemption of Holloway protection products from the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) but said the ‘limited' concession does not go far enough.
Mutuals to meet Treasury about welfare benefits role
The Association of Financial Mutuals (AFM) will meet Treasury officials to further explore its offer to play a significant role in assisting the Government's welfare reforms.