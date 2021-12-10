Bain Capital acquisition falls through as LV= member vote comes up short

Despite the majority of LV= members supporting the Special Resolution to approve Bain Capital's takeover of LV=, the end result came up short on the 75% approval required.

As a result, LV= have confirmed that the transaction "will no longer proceed" and "move swiftly to reassess its strategic options."

Over 174,000 LV= members took part in the vote, representing just 15% of the provider's 1.16 million-strong membership, with 119,225 members (69% of the total count) voting in favour of the proposed demutualisation.

However, 52,561 members, representing 31% of the total count, voted against the deal, while nearly 1 million of LV='s members did not place a vote.

LV= stated that the result of the member vote and the subsequent cancellation of its deal with Bain Capital will "have no impact on trading" and that it "fully respect[s] the outcome of the vote."

Alternative options

In a statement, LV= confirmed that it will now "explore alternative ways to structure a transaction that will provide the best long-term outcome for our members," having acknowledged member concerns over loss of mutual status.

It stated that will explore the possibility of retaining mutuality, either on a standalone basis without placing risk upon members or through a merger with a "larger mutual organisation."

LV= chair, Alan Cook, stated that once a "way forward is agreed" he will step down from his role.

Cook said: "The Board remains committed to finding a solution to the challenges presented by a declining With-profits membership base. As we have said throughout this process, the growth and investment required to remain competitive over the long-term is not a fair or appropriate burden for our With-profits members to bear.

"This investment would delay and potentially impact the level of returns they could expect to see, given a quarter of our members are With-profits policyholders today and we expect over the next ten years this will reduce to only 10%.

"Therefore, as we move into 2022, I will continue to lead the process to find a way forward that will enable us to provide the right financial outcome for all our members whilst respecting their different wishes. However, I also confirm that as soon as a way forward is agreed that I intend to step down as chair."

Commenting on the outcome of the member vote, the chief executive of the Association of Financial Mutuals, Martin Shaw, said that the LV= board had "failed to make its case."

Sufficient members have voted against the proposal to scupper the plans to sell the business to Bain capital, and as a truly democratic business, the Board must now take a different path.

"We expect that the Board will have heard the strong dissent from many members, and the equally strong concern expressed by politicians, and so must determine how the best interests of members are secured for the future. We think this will be by remaining in mutual hands, either as an independent business with a new and more visionary Board, or by a merger with another mutual.

"The problems in LV were a result of recent management decisions, a falling membership base and a challenging capital position. Those are not problems that affect other mutual insurers, who in fact increased market share in 2020, and who gained wide-ranging credit for their support to members during the pandemic."

Royal London re-enters the picture

Following the confirmation of the member vote, Royal London announced its intention to re-enter discussions with LV= over a possible "mutual merger," having offered to undertake "immediate and exclusive" talks.

"We envisage that the terms of the merger would offer LV= members the option to become members of Royal London. This proposal has been made on a different basis to the previous offer made in 2020," a statement from Royal London said.

Royal London said that should a merger between it and LV= go ahead, it would combine the "best of both companies" to create a "growing, well-capitalised modern mutual and a "great customer-owned alternative to the rest of the insurance and long-term savings market, which is almost universally shareholder-owned."

LV= confirmed that it had received an "unsolicited preliminary merger proposal" from Royal London on 8 December, on a "substantively different structure to the offer received during the process in 2020" and now includes the possibility of continued mutuality and is "conditional on exclusive discussions."

"The outline proposal from Royal London is at an early stage and is subject to discussion, due diligence and detailed negotiation of financial and other terms," a statement from LV= said on Royal London's proposition.

The Board will consider this proposal seriously and undertakes to update members as soon as practicable. In evaluating the Royal London proposal, the Board will continue to have regard to members and stakeholder's best interests."