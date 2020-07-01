Adam Higgs
Vitality makes serious illness cover changes
With child cover enhancements
Which insurers offer family carer's benefit?
Protection Guru analysis
Rental protection plan puts L&G in 'pole position'
UnderCOVER product review
Canada Life enhances individual life and critical illness
More than 30 new conditions
COVER Mental Health Forum: The elephant in the room
Full conference review
FTRC launches Protection Guru website for advisers
Analysis hub
Vitality mortgage plan 'aligns SIC with CIC'
Earnings guarantee insurer's ‘most significant’ IP addition
F&TRC launches child critical illness analysis for advisers
Policy comparison between insurers
Royal London updates critical illness cover
Changes for cancer, heart and multiple sclerosis
L&G 'plugging obvious gaps' in CI proposition
F&TRC on latest enhancement
Aviva extends critical illness cover
Two new adult conditions, three for children and kids age limit increased
F&TRC rolls out age-banded CI analysis for advisers
Insurers' critical illness definitions scored and incidence data sourced
Adam Higgs: The versatility of the best cashflow modelling tools
Cashflow modelling tools can help demonstrate the reasons for a recommendation, where the risks are and the value an adviser is adding, writes Adam Higgs, as he highlights some of the key offerings in the market
F&TRC's Adam Higgs at Protection & Tech Forum
Keynote address from head of research (adviser services) about 'Choosing the best technology to offer protection efficiently'