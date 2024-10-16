Adam Higgs joins St. James's Place

St. James’s Place has appointed Adam Higgs in the new role of head of protection, proposition delivery.
Higgs will help to shape the intermediary's protection proposition strategy, focusing on driving innovation, enhancing customer value and managing end-to-end delivery of project initiatives, SJP said. He will also work to help raise the profile of protection within the wider business and to support the planning of SJP advisers. Previously, Higgs was head of product at Protection Guru, prior to which he was head of research for adviser services at the Financial Technology Research Centre (FTRC), with previous roles at Foster Denovo and Scottish Life. Higgs told COVER that he will wo...
