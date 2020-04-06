Australian life insurers make commitment to healthcare workers

UK insurers 'could take a similar stance' to FSC-backed access to insurance initiative during COVID-19

Under the auspices of the Financial Services Council (FSC), the Australian financial services industry body, insurers have agreed to ensure that healthcare workers, who are likely to be exposed to coronavirus (COVID-19), are not prevented from obtaining life insurance.

A statement from Australian life insurers said that their exposure to the virus would not be used as a reason to decline an application for cover; to charge a higher premium; or to apply a COVID-19 exclusion to any of the benefits offered, subject to the relevant terms and conditions and financial limits.

Protection Guru's Adam Higgs said: "The announcement by the FSC in Australia shows a strong commitment to providing life cover to frontline workers who are selflessly exposing themselves to COVID-19 in order to provide valuable care and services. Whilst Australian insurers are still postponing cases where there is a diagnosis or symptoms they will not be taking into account increased exposure within their underwriting process for healthcare workers."

He added that Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) law in the UK has been relaxed for supermarkets due to the epidemic, however as this has not yet been extended to life insurers, a similar initiative in this country would be difficult.

"This is something we would like to see changed as soon as possible so the UK could take a similar collective stance," said Higgs. "This aside insurers should be considering individually what they can do to support frontline workers. In doing so the UK should be clear what specific workers are to be included as arguably supermarket workers and delivery drivers are also providing valuable services whilst also putting their own health at risk due to increased exposure."

The relevant healthcare worker and frontline staff members covered by the Australian agreement include doctors, nurses and all hospital workers, as well as GPs, pharmacists, police and elderly carers. People providing mental health services and those developing a COVID-19 vaccine are also included.

The commitment applies to the total amounts of cover the applicant would have, including both the cover being applied for and any existing individual and group insurance cover with all life insurers in aggregate, up to the following amounts:

$750,000 of lump sum death cover

$500,000 of total permanent disability cover (TPD).

$200,000 of trauma and/or critical illness cover.

$4,000 a month in total of any combination of income protection, salary continuance or business expenses cover.

Nothing in the commitment prevents any life insurer from providing additional coverage in excess of the above.

The agreement starts on 6 April and will continue until at least 1 July 2020 when it will be reviewed with a view to extend it if required.