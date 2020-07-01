actuaries
HR data inaccuracy leaving employees uninsured
Actuarial consultancy Punter Southall has found evidence that HR departments are sitting on huge data inaccuracies that leaving staff un-insured, potentially meaning their companies are unknowingly holding millions of pounds worth of self-insured liabilities....
Actuarial Research Centre creates scholarship opportunities
The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries has partnered with the Scottish Financial Risk Academy to further actuarial science.
Consistency, clarity and reliable data needed on LTC - Actuaries
The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries has identified lack of clarity about how to plan for future long term care needs and a lack of reliable sector data as barriers to market development.
Mortality mistakes too common say actuaries
Mistakes are commonly made when using life expectancy figures, as real lifespans are likely to be higher than quoted examples of life expectancy, the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries has pointed out.
Population sub groups distorting life tables say actuaries
Unmodelled aspects of longevity could invalidate insurer's predictions for policy pricing, reinsurer RGA has said.
Chelsea for the Premiership say actuaries
Chelsea is to win the Premiership, the Actuarial Profession's Life conference has been told
New code of conduct for actuaries launched
The Actuarial Profession has launched a code of conduct covering all its members.
Nuts and Bolts
In a bid at clarity, Anthony Burpitt gives the gist on being a pricing actuary in (precisely) 824 words…
Nuts and Bolts...
Andy Milburn guides us through what the underwriter believes are the most important factors that affect product pricing.
Nuts and bolts...
In the first of a series John Woodford offers a guide to the elements going into the pricing of protection products.