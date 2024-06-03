Broadstone launches dedicated insurance division

Growing presence in life and non-life insurance sector

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Independent consultancy, Broadstone, has launched a standalone insurance, regulatory and risk advisory division, aimed at the life and non-life insurance sector.

The new proposition will support insurance firms and advisers with actuarial and redress calculations to ensure regulatory compliance, Broadstone detailed. It will support life insurers where Broadstone's team of actuaries provide actuarial and risk management consultancy services, as well as non-life insurers including Lloyds Managing Agents and London market insurers with professional and technical support. This includes support from regulatory capital, reserving and pricing to providing chief actuary roles. Lenders and investors with credit risk, modelling and commercial analytics ...

