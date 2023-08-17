Oliver Wyman opens UK actuarial practice

Oliver Wyman Actuarial is a specialist business within the Oliver Wyman Group and combines management consulting, actuarial expertise and access to insights from across Marsh McLennan.

The new practice collaborates with the management consulting team within Oliver Wyman, particularly the insurance and asset management practice which provides management consulting services to the same client base.

To support the launch, Colin Forrest has been appointed as a partner and UK actuarial leader to build out the practice and to serve the needs of life insurers and property and casualty (P&C) insurers.

Most recently, Forrest was chief executive of Aon's Strategy and Technology Group, providing technology and advice to P&C, life, and health insurers globally, and he is a fellow of the Institute of Actuaries.

Prior to Aon, he was regional leader of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for insurance consulting and technology at Willis Towers Watson, and he was also a partner in Deloitte's insurance actuarial practice in the UK and Switzerland earlier in his career.

Mick Moloney, managing partner actuarial and global head of insurance and asset management at Oliver Wyman, said the UK is one of the largest actuarial services markets globally and provides significant opportunity for the group.

Mario Hoerig, partner and practice leader actuarial Europe at Oliver Wyman, added: "Colin's experience and track record in the UK and across the wider European market will be instrumental in growing our European Actuarial platform."

Forrest joins at a time when clients face a dynamic market environment, Hoering said, as well as rapidly evolving regulatory requirements and the need to increase the speed and flexibility of their actuarial and wider finance operations.

Forrest added: "Our highly successful EMEA actuarial team, combined with our market-leading insurance and asset management practice, gives us the perfect platform to provide the high-quality, independent advice that clients need to navigate their current challenges and continue to have the best possible environment for their actuaries to thrive."