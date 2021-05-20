Zurich Insurance expands 2021 apprenticeship scheme

Insurer aims to increase young talent coming into the industry by doubling number of available apprenticeships during this year

Zurich Insurance will now offer 30 apprenticeship places this year, open to applicants of all ages with school leavers and recent graduates.

Established in 2014, the apprenticeship scheme offer posts lasting from 18 months to three years across the insurer's operations, including claims and underwriting, actuarial, IT and operations. Placements this year will be available in London, Fareham, Glasgow, Birmingham, Swindon and Cardiff.

The firm states that of the candidates that applied in 2019, 93% have remained with the company and the same is true of 83% of the previous year's candidates.

Zurich Insurance has also partnered with the BYP Network, a network founded to actively connect young black professionals with career opportunities, as part of its commitment to "tackling any barriers to the recruitment and progression of ethnic minority employees."

Michelle Ransome, lead talent acquisition business partner at Zurich Insurance said: "We are a UK-wide employer so ensuring we are represented throughout all the regions is of paramount importance. Our communities' matter to us. Even as we approach a ‘post-pandemic world' there remains a large shadow cast over the jobs market - competition for apprenticeship places is even more intense.

"We've therefore seen applications for all our graduate and apprenticeship schemes soar as students look to jump the jobs queue and gain valuable experience to set them apart from the pack.



"Completing a successful apprenticeship scheme will help school leavers and recent graduates build their skills, network and employability - which will be even more crucial as the UK economy makes it's tentative steps towards recovery. Young people are the future of our business and Zurich has recently invested £1 million in future-proofing its workforce so it can build a truly adaptable and agile teams, helping our employees future proof their careers."