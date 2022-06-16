Matt Saker starts IFoA presidential term

Saker, who has been part of the presidential team for the past year as president-elect, will be succeeded in that role by Kalpana Shah.

The IFoA is a royal chartered, not-for-profit, professional body, members of the body have a statutory role in the supervision of pension funds and life insurance companies. They also have a statutory role to provide actuarial opinions for managing agents at Lloyd's of London.

Saker brings with him 30 years' experience working as an actuary in the life and general insurance industry.

"Since qualifying as an actuary nearly 30 years ago, I have watched the profession grow in size and also move to new fields. I believe that we will continue to flourish but there is no doubt, especially given the events of the past two years, that we face new challenges and must think creatively about how to overcome them," Saker remarked.

He explained that the marketplace for actuaries is changing and "we must be agile in order to remain fit for the future."

"Actuaries still work predominantly in the traditional fields of pensions consulting and insurance, but we cannot assume that this will remain the case. We must push forward with plans to work with our members to provide the right skillsets so that as opportunities in wider fields arise, we are ready to jump in and demonstrate the relevance of actuarial science," he added.

Stephen Mann, chief executive of the IFoA said that over the past year, in his role as president-elect, Saker has "championed the importance of actuaries becoming more influential and has been committed to raising the profile of the profession."

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank both Louise Pryor as she moves to the role of Immediate Past President and Tan Suee Chieh, who ends his three-year term on the IFoA Presidential team. And I extend a warm welcome to Kalpana Shah as she officially becomes President-elect," Mann concluded.