IFoA Council votes in favour of governance changes

Plans to introduce 'unitary board’ approved

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) council has announced approval on a series of changes aimed at modernising and strengthening the professional body’s governance.

The body detailed the changes will go live during the first half of next year and will reflect "leading governance practice" and support the IFoA's "ambition to be a globally leading professional body" promoting accessibility and diversity, it stated.

The existing IFoA management board will be revised as a new ‘unitary board' with an independent chair, with the body said will be appointed "in due course."

The board will have nine members in total, comprising four independent non-executive directors (including the chair), four IFoA member non-executive directors (one of whom will be president), and the chief executive.

The IFoA stated that during the initial stages, non-executive members will be appointed through "a skills and competency based selection process" by an independently chaired appointment panel.

Following this, a nominations committee will be established to oversee further appointments and will be responsible for filling all non-executive vacancies other than the president.

The IFoA council will focus on the body's membership and the broader actuarial profession, as well as "acting as an advocate for all IFoA members, amplifying the voice of members in all areas, optimising the membership experience, and developing a long-term vision for the actuarial profession."

In addition, the term limit for the chair position has extended from one year to two, with the first to be elected with this term expected to serve between 2025-2027.

Matt Saker, president of the IFoA, commented: "This year, the IFoA celebrates its 175th anniversary. We are proud of our heritage and, as with any organisation with a long history, we have continually adapted over the years to ensure we are effectively supporting and promoting the profession.

"Our ambition to be a leading global professional body means we must continue to provide a governance structure that is modern and fit-for-purpose."

Saker said that the vote signals "clear support" from the body's council to commit to a new structure and process.

"We can now move into the implementation stage with clear principles on the initial set-up and robust rules for the long-term success of this process," he said.

