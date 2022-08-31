IFoA issues alert to members over inflation peaks

The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) has issued a Risk Alert to its members to bring greater attention to how the current inflation crisis may impact actuarial practices.

The institute stated that the Risk Alert was primarily to inform actuaries working in general and life insurance and pensions, but all members should be aware of the upcoming issues caused by inflation, which could reach 22% next year according to Goldman Sachs.

The alert calls on actuaries to take greater care in managing expectations of future inflation and rationale for selections.

It also encourages members to consider the different types of inflation where relevant and the impact that the current high inflation environment may have on underlying methodologies.

In addition, the IFoA states members should consider and adjust work by taking appropriate consideration of the breadth of uncertainty caused by inflation and to ensure they understands all potential plausible and possible outcomes.

Neil Buckley, IFoA regulatory board chair, said: "The actuarial profession is a key part of the global financial sector which has not operated in a high inflation environment, such as the current one, for many years."

"We know that members will be aware of the uncertain economic environment and rapidly changing market conditions. By issuing this Risk Alert, we are aiming to bring this issue to the attention of the profession and support members by alerting them to some areas of work which need careful consideration."

He added: "As a royal chartered professional body and regulator, it is our role to highlight external factors that will have significant impact on actuarial practice. It is crucial that we ensure that both the IFoA and its members are acting in the public interest."

