Partner Insight: The Life & Pensions Proposition that Delivers Its Promise

A practical framework for life and pensions leaders who need to close the gap between what their proposition promises and what their operating model can actually deliver.

clock • 2 min read
Partner Insight: The Life & Pensions Proposition that Delivers Its Promise

Your customers bought a promise. Can your operating model keep it? Most life and pensions (L&P) insurers were not built for the pace of change they face today. Products take six months or more to update. Regulatory shifts consume the IT roadmap. Legacy platforms quietly drain budgets that could be funding growth. The result is a widening performance gap, both in customer outcomes and competitive standing. This whitepaper from Sapiens gives senior leaders a clear-eyed diagnosis and a structured path forward.

Inside this whitepaper:

  • Identify which performance gaps are holding your operating model back
  • Benchmark your position using the Proposition Agility Index across five stages and seven capability dimensions
  • Recognise which of three archetypes explains why proposition agility stalls and what to do about it
  • Stay ahead of regulatory shifts across the UK, EU, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific
  • See what it takes to move from a rigid, product-led model to an anticipatory and customer-led one, and where structural advantage compounds

Download the whitepaper below.

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