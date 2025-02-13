Partner Insight: Five types of clients who can benefit from income protection

Navigating all the protection product features that are most relevant to your clients isn't always easy. Overall, it's about personalising your conversation to your client's current and future circumstances.

Understanding the risks different client segments may face in life and the income protection features that could best suit their protection needs, can help bring income protection into the heart of your conversations to recommend more holistic protection for your clients.

Explore the five types of clients who can benefit from income protection including young families, self-employed individuals, families with older children, younger clients and clients with no children. Gain more insight into which types of clients could benefit from income protection and explore some hints and tips for advisers in our income protection digital experience from Scottish Widows.

Brought to you by COVER in association with Scottish Widows. By clicking "Click to Read More" you agree to the data protection statement below.

DATA PROTECTION STATEMENT