Partner Insight: Five types of clients who can benefit from income protection

Navigating all the protection product features that are most relevant to your clients isn't always easy. Overall, it's about personalising your conversation to your client's current and future circumstances.
Understanding the risks different client segments may face in life and the income protection features that could best suit their protection needs, can help bring income protection into the heart of your conversations to recommend more holistic protection for your clients.
Explore the five types of clients who can benefit from income protection including young families, self-employed individuals, families with older children, younger clients and clients with no children. Gain more insight into which types of clients could benefit from income protection and explore some hints and tips for advisers in our income protection digital experience from Scottish Widows.
Brought to you by COVER in association with Scottish Widows. By clicking "Click to Read More" you agree to the data protection statement below.
DATA PROTECTION STATEMENT
Your privacy policy – please read carefully:
We set out below how and the basis under which we, Incisive Media*, will communicate with you. In our Privacy Policy we explain how we may use your data.
For subscriptions, events, sponsored content and resources, we will use the lawful basis of 'legitimate interests' and we will use the contact details supplied to us to market to you regarding your trial or subscription, reader research, events and other related products. You will always be offered the option to change your contact preferences. Where you request a whitepaper or content published by one of our third party partners or attend a sponsored event which Incisive Media hosts, we will identify the third party or sponsors to you at the time and then pass on your contact details to them. They will contact you directly and their use of your data will be governed by their own privacy policy. Events may attract additional sponsors after bookings have opened and after the date you have signed up to attend, but we will identify all sponsors to you by email before the event.