Partner Insight: Five types of clients who can benefit from income protection

clock • 2 min read
Partner Insight: Five types of clients who can benefit from income protection

Navigating all the protection product features that are most relevant to your clients isn't always easy. Overall, it's about personalising your conversation to your client's current and future circumstances.

Understanding the risks different client segments may face in life and the income protection features that could best suit their protection needs, can help bring income protection into the heart of your conversations to recommend more holistic protection for your clients.

Explore the five types of clients who can benefit from income protection including young families, self-employed individuals, families with older children, younger clients and clients with no children.  Gain more insight into which types of clients could benefit from income protection and explore some hints and tips for advisers in our income protection digital experience from Scottish Widows.

Brought to you by COVER in association with Scottish Widows. By clicking "Click to Read More" you agree to the data protection statement below.

Read Here

 

DATA PROTECTION STATEMENT

Your privacy policy – please read carefully:

We set out below how and the basis under which we, Incisive Media*, will communicate with you.  In our Privacy Policy we explain how we may use your data.

For subscriptions, events, sponsored content and resources, we will use the lawful basis of 'legitimate interests' and we will use the contact details supplied to us to market to you regarding your trial or subscription, reader research, events and other related products. You will always be offered the option to change your contact preferences. Where you request a whitepaper or content published by one of our third party partners or attend a sponsored event which Incisive Media hosts, we will identify the third party or sponsors to you at the time and then pass on your contact details to them. They will contact you directly and their use of your data will be governed by their own privacy policy. Events may attract additional sponsors after bookings have opened and after the date you have signed up to attend, but we will identify all sponsors to you by email before the event.

 

Topics

Related Content

Adviser / Broking

Pivotal Growth enters business protection space

Insurer

Holloway Friendly names director of distribution

Insurer

2024 in review: Provider reflections on a year of 'recovery'

Insurer

L&G names Natalie Hyett as protection partnerships director

More on Income Protection

Vitality updates protection and health offering
Income Protection

Vitality updates protection and health offering

Client engagement a priority

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 12 February 2025 • 3 min read
Partner Insight: Critical illness vs. income protection, which is better?
Income Protection

Partner Insight: Critical illness vs. income protection, which is better?

Just like Apple vs. Android, it’s been debated over the years. The answer is quite simply, and possibly frustratingly, it depends.

Julie Thompson, Protection Proposition Manager, Scottish Widows
clock 12 February 2025 • 5 min read
LetsTalkIP season two launched
Income Protection

LetsTalkIP season two launched

Time to Talk Day

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 06 February 2025 • 1 min read

Highlights

COVER Survey: Advisers damning of protection insurer service levels
Adviser / Broking

COVER Survey: Advisers damning of protection insurer service levels

"It takes longer than ever to get underwriting terms"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 October 2023 • 5 min read
Online reviews trump price for young people selecting life and health cover
Individual Protection

Online reviews trump price for young people selecting life and health cover

According to latest ReMark report

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 11 October 2023 • 2 min read
ABI members with staff neurodiversity policy nearly doubles
Group Protection

ABI members with staff neurodiversity policy nearly doubles

Women within executive teams have grown to 32%

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 10 October 2023 • 3 min read