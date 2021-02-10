BIBA promotes Access to Insurance signposting

Industry body continues to throw weight behind greater access to insurance through signposting

The British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) has urged the industry to embed signposting to provide better access to insurance for customers.

BIBA's newly launched 2021 manifesto, Resilience, features protection signposting as a leading issue, building on its previous work in this area, such as its collaboration with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to implement mandatory signposting to suitable travel insurance options and the formation of its Access to Insurance Committee in August last year.

The industry body's Travel Medical Directory was recently given confirmation that it meets the FCA's criteria for a ‘medical cover firm directory', aiding travel insurance brokers and insurers to meet incoming signposting rules from the FCA and provide consumers with serious medical conditions signposting to specialists in certain circumstances.

Graeme Trudgill, BIBA's executive director, commented: "For many different reasons some people can find accessing insurance a challenge. We are committed to helping consumers navigate their way to suitable insurance protection to improve their resilience to financial shocks.

"There are specialist brokers who can assist customers that represent both straightforward and the most challenging of risk profiles, we will play a key role in helping customers find them."

Signposting campaign

