Partner Insight: Alan Lakey on 40 years of critical illness
2023 marks the 40th anniversary of the first critical illness policy. Following the recent enhancements of Vitality’s Serious Illness Cover, Rob Harvey, VitalityAdviser Editor, sat down with CIExpert founder Alan Lakey to discuss the evolution of the market over the last four decades.
Rob Harvey, VitalityAdviser Editor
31 July 2023
•
1 min read
The world has changed immensely in the 40 years since the launch of the first critical illness policy. Advances in medical science have improved survival rates for many once-fatal illnesses and there has been a steady increase in life expectancy thanks to access to better healthcare and rising living standards.
