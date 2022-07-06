COVER Excellence Awards 2022: Now open for submissions!

With 30 awards up for grabs in this year's programme, the COVER Excellence Awards 2022 promises to be a must-attend date in the life, protection and health insurance calendar, and this year's event also marks a very important milestone.

This year, COVER will be celebrating its 25th anniversary of championing the protection and health insurance industry! We invite you to join us in our celebration by entering the awards and showcasing your contribution to the industry.

Submissions across all provider and intermediary categories are now open for entries. In a change to previous years, COVER has also streamlined the process for provider categories by removing the nominations stage and focusing solely on submissions.

The deadline for entries in all categories is 1 September.

Spanning advisory firms, service providers, technology specialists and insurance providers across 30 different categories there are four new awards for 2022.

The Outstanding Client Engagement categories offer both intermediaries and insurance providers the opportunity to showcase how they are moving the dial in communicating and developing relationships with clients and advisers, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Outstanding Adviser Network award will recognise the protection and/or health insurance network doing the most to help advisers achieve better results, for themselves and consumers.

As part of the 25th anniversary celebrations, there will also be a special, one-off award on the programme.

The Outstanding Contribution to Protection & Health will recognise the protection and health insurance provider has made the most significant contribution to the industry over the past 25 years, whether through ground-breaking products and services, championing industry causes and standards, or pioneering new ways of helping consumers during difficult times.

As usual, the winners of the COVER Excellence Awards - announced during a black-tie ceremony on 1st November - will be chosen by a panel of top industry experts and follow on from the COVER Protection & Health Summit taking place during the day.

Registrations are also now open for this year's Summit, with further details on sessions and speakers to be announced in due course.

Under the tagline Championing positive change, this year's Summit will explore the changing face of protection and insurance, from insurtech and data science, fraud and consumer duty, policy engagement and the customer journey - this programme has everything you don't want to miss.

Listen to panel discussions with industry leaders on how to overcome some of the biggest challenges facing the industry, be involved in the conversation with engaging workshops where you can ask the questions and get advice and feedback from our experts.

