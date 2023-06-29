Justin Taurog: The world is changing fast...IP needs to as well

"IP needs to be more relevant to the needs of today’s clients"

clock • 5 min read

The way we live and work has changed considerably in recent years, however traditional forms of income protection (IP) have struggled to keep up, writes VitalityLife managing director, Justin Taurog.

Today, it's increasingly common for people to change jobs - even career - multiple times during their lifetime, with much less loyalty to an employer than in the past[1]. At the same time, we've seen a big increase in self-employment and those running their own businesses. Meanwhile, the rise of the so-called ‘side hustle' has led to more people working multiple jobs, often out of financial necessity[2]. With life expectancy increasing and the state retirement age edging up, people are working longer to ensure they have enough wealth to fall back on in later life[3]. Wider economi...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Income Protection

Naomi Greatorex: Reaching the self-employed with income protection
Income Protection

Naomi Greatorex: Reaching the self-employed with income protection

"Clients were being referred for other types of advice, but not income protection"

Naomi Greatorex
clock 28 June 2023 • 3 min read
Cirencester Friendly announces short-term benefit option
Income Protection

Cirencester Friendly announces short-term benefit option

No penalty for claiming for the same condition twice

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 20 June 2023 • 1 min read
Case Study: Paul's Story
Income Protection

Case Study: Paul's Story

"Having an ongoing income and being able to contribute like that was incredibly important for my self-respect"

COVER
clock 02 June 2023 • 2 min read