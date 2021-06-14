COVER Excellence Awards 2021 now open for nominations!

There are three new awards for 2021, including two for mental health and wellbeing

We are delighted to announce the return of the COVER Excellence Awards for 2021 on 2 November, our annual opportunity to recognise and celebrate the leading firms and intermediaries of the protection, life and health insurance spaces.

Voting is now open for providers, while intermediaries are able to submit their entries here.

Spanning advice firms and providers across 27 different categories this year, there are three new awards for 2021.

The Insurtech of the Year award aims to highlight the most innovative firm from the past 12 months that is working to develop and introduce new technological advancements to the health and protection sectors.

There are also two new awards reflecting the critical importance of mental health and wellbeing to the health, life and protection industry: one for providers (Outstanding Mental Health & Wellbeing Support) and one for intermediaries (Mental Health & Wellbeing Champion).

Voting will close on Friday 16 July for providers and entries for intermediaries need to be submitted by Wednesday 1 September.

As always, the winners of the COVER Excellence Awards - announced on 2 November - will be chosen by a panel of top industry experts.

Visit the Excellence Awards 2021 event page for everything you need to know