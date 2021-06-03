Enter now: Gold Standard Awards 2021 open for protection advisers

Incisive Media's financial services brands, including COVER, Investment Week and Professional Adviser, are delighted to relaunch the Gold Standard Awards this year to recognise company excellence in the financial advice and discretionary fund management sectors and help build and restore consumer trust in the industry.

Achieving the Gold Standard means the recipient firm has all the characteristics of a successful, high-quality, sustainable and responsible business in the 2020s.

This will allow companies to demonstrate to clients, employees and other stakeholders that they excel in the capabilities that matter most to them, while supporting higher standards across the sector.

Now in their 19th year, the Gold Standard Awards 2021 includes categories for IFAs, financial advice, protection advice, retirement advice and discretionary fund management firms operating in the UK.

The Gold Standards are awards with a difference as there can be a number of winners in each category: entrants either earn the Gold Standard accolade or they do not make the grade.

The awards provide an opportunity for firms to assess their current business model to meet the challenges facing them today and prepare for tomorrow given our social and environmental responsibility.

Companies wishing to enter the Gold Standard Award scheme must complete a detailed questionnaire, which has been constructed using the knowledge of industry experts and takes a 'five pillar' approach to assessment.

These awards not only take account of a company's capability to conduct business, but assess standards of service, financial strength, fair value and trust, as well as governance and social responsibility which reflect the current financial landscape.

In particular, judges will be looking at how a business has gone above and beyond the industry standards in the past 12 months.

The deadline for entries is 23 July. Click here for more information and click here to enter.

Gold Standard Awards 2021 categories

Protection Advice

Independent Financial Advice (small firms)

Independent Financial Advice (medium to large firms)

Financial Advice (small firms)

Financial Advice (medium to large firms)

Retirement Advice

Discretionary Fund Management