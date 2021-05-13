Mental Health Awareness Week: Managing health in a post-Covid world

Eugene Farrell, mental health lead at AXA Heath, examines the the impact of the pandemic on mental wellbeing post-Covid in a presentation for the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 conference, available to watch online

The knock-on effects of the pandemic have had far-reaching consequences for the mental health of UK businesses. Therefore, it's vital businesses invest in understanding and managing the needs of their employees to safeguard the health of their business.

Eugene Farrell, mental health lead at AXA Heath, discusses the impact of the pandemic on mental wellbeing at work in 2020 and what business leaders ca do now to support their employees in a presentation during a presentation at the recent COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 conference.

Euegene' session also includes a Q&A session with the event delegates.

You can watch the full presentation below:

