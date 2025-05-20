61% of employees do not understand employee benefits

Research released by Towergate Employee Benefits has shown that 39% of employers believe their employees understand the full range of benefits provided to them.
The research also showed that hybrid working has made it more difficult to communicate support to employees for 38% of respondents, 43% of employers said they found it difficult to target specific groups in the workforce. In response to this trends, 62% of employers communicate health and wellbeing support more regularly, according to Towergate. Previous research from Towergate showed that 24% of employers are targeting specific employee groups and demographics such as gender and seniority of staff. Debra Clark, head of wellbeing, Towergate Employee Benefits, said: "It's positive t...
