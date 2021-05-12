Mental Health Awareness Week: The silent sufferers
How the pandemic has changed the way we access healthcare
Dr Chris Morris, medical officer at HealhHero, examines access to healthcare and the impact on mental health of the pandemic in a presentation for the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 conference, available to watch online
Dr Chris Morris, medical director at HealthHero shares insights on where the population seeking advice for non-Covid related symptoms accessed healthcare and the impact of the first year of the pandemic on people's mental and physical health, during a presentation at the recent COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 conference.
Dr Morris' session also includes a Q&A session with the event delegates.
You can watch the full presentation below:
You can find all of COVER's editorial and resources for Mental Health Awareness Week here.
Further reading
More on PMI
Usay Group to be acquired by Towergate owner
PMI & protection broker
Private healthcare sector sees quiet start to 2021
During lockdown
Prioritising cancer: The forgotten 'C' of the pandemic
'Every 15 minutes somebody is diagnosed with bowel cancer in the UK'
Man sentenced for fraudulent health insurance claims
200 hours unpaid work & a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement order