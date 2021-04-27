Recognising Healthcare Innovation Awards: Judging panel revealed!
Entries open until 14 May
With the entry period still open for COVER Recognising Healthcare Innovation Awards we're proud to unveil the panel of industry leaders ready and waiting to judge submissions this year
COVER is delighted to announce the judging panel for the inaugural Recognising Healthcare Innovation Awards, taking place digitally on 30 June.
The judging panel line-up consists of:
- John Brazier, editor, COVER
- Claire Ginnelly, managing director, Premier Choice Group
- Naomi Greatorex, manging director, Health Protection Solutions
- Christine Husbands, managing director, RedArc
- Alan Lakey, director, CIExpert
- David Middleton, executive chairman, Association of Medical Insurers & Intermediaries
- Brian Walters, managing director, Regency Health
- Ria Wotherspoon, financial protection specialist, City Finance Brokers
If you haven't already, submit your nominations for the six awards categories before the deadline on Friday 14 May. The full list of categories and criteria can be found here and for more info about how to enter visit here.
