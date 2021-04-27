Recognising Healthcare Innovation Awards: Judging panel revealed!

With the entry period still open for COVER Recognising Healthcare Innovation Awards we're proud to unveil the panel of industry leaders ready and waiting to judge submissions this year

COVER is delighted to announce the judging panel for the inaugural Recognising Healthcare Innovation Awards, taking place digitally on 30 June.

The judging panel line-up consists of:

John Brazier , editor, COVER

Claire Ginnelly, managing director, Premier Choice Group

Naomi Greatorex, manging director, Health Protection Solutions

Christine Husbands, managing director, RedArc

Alan Lakey, director, CIExpert

David Middleton, executive chairman, Association of Medical Insurers & Intermediaries

Brian Walters, managing director, Regency Health

, managing director, Regency Health Ria Wotherspoon, financial protection specialist, City Finance Brokers

If you haven't already, submit your nominations for the six awards categories before the deadline on Friday 14 May. The full list of categories and criteria can be found here and for more info about how to enter visit here.