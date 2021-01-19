Watch yesterday's Blue Monday webinar on demand
'Business as usual? Mental health and wellbeing in a post-pandemic era'
Our mental health webinar in association with Aviva from yesterday is available to watch again
Our expert panel of speakers included Subashini M, associate medical director for Aviva, Rob Stevenson, founder of InsideOut Leaderboard, Sophie Money, group protection wellbeing manager for Aviva and Andy Bibby, CEO of 87%.
The hour-long discussion explored the role the protection and health insurance amid an impending mental health crisis, the use of technology and how employers can help employees take responsibility for their mental health, especially now.
If you missed it, don't worry, you can register and watch the full webinar on demand here.
According to 87%, mental wellbeing scores have dropped significantly during the pandemic across a number of key metrics including anxiety, fatigue, isolation and work stress, demonstrating declining mental health as a general trend. Find out more.
