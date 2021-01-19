Watch our Blue Monday webinar on demand

Our mental health webinar in association with Aviva from yesterday is available to watch again

Our expert panel of speakers included Subashini M, associate medical director for Aviva, Rob Stevenson, founder of InsideOut Leaderboard, Sophie Money, group protection wellbeing manager for Aviva and Andy Bibby, CEO of 87%.

The hour-long discussion explored the role the protection and health insurance amid an impending mental health crisis, the use of technology and how employers can help employees take responsibility for their mental health, especially now.

If you missed it, don't worry, you can register and watch the full webinar on demand here.

According to 87%, mental wellbeing scores have dropped significantly during the pandemic across a number of key metrics including anxiety, fatigue, isolation and work stress, demonstrating declining mental health as a general trend. Find out more.