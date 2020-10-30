COVER editor to host Not A Red Card Forum panel discussion

Adam Saville to chair debate about financial wellbeing for employees and businesses

Legal & General's annual conference, the Not A Red Card Forum, returns on Wednesday 4 November, this time as a virtual event.

Focused on protecting employees and providing mental health support in today's rapidly changing workplaces, the agenda will include presentations from the likes of Alastair Campbell and ex-Olympians Colin Jackson CBE and Rebecca Adlington, alongside panel discussions and live interviews.

One session will be moderated by COVER editor Adam Saville [pictured], at 3.15pm, focusing on financial wellbeing for employees and businesses. Expert guests will include Mercer Marsh's Simon Griffiths, Jason Butler from Salary Finance, Francis Goss of Gallagher and Aon's Charles Alberts.

