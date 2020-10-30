COVER editor to host Not A Red Card Forum panel discussion
On Wednesday 4 November
Adam Saville to chair debate about financial wellbeing for employees and businesses
Legal & General's annual conference, the Not A Red Card Forum, returns on Wednesday 4 November, this time as a virtual event.
Focused on protecting employees and providing mental health support in today's rapidly changing workplaces, the agenda will include presentations from the likes of Alastair Campbell and ex-Olympians Colin Jackson CBE and Rebecca Adlington, alongside panel discussions and live interviews.
One session will be moderated by COVER editor Adam Saville [pictured], at 3.15pm, focusing on financial wellbeing for employees and businesses. Expert guests will include Mercer Marsh's Simon Griffiths, Jason Butler from Salary Finance, Francis Goss of Gallagher and Aon's Charles Alberts.
Find out more here and register here.
