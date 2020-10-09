Protection Review Awards 2020: Shortlists announced

COVER editor Adam Saville up for two awards and COVER magazine included in Best Organisation list

The Protection Review Awards return on 9 December, this year as part of an online conference and awards event.

Following a judging day on 29 September, the final shortlists, which were announced earlier this week, can be seen in full below.

The COVER editor is the running for Protection Journalists of the Year - an award he won last year - as well as Protection Personality of the Year. COVER is included in the Best Organisation list alongside some very stiff competition.

Underwriting and Claims Award

British Friendly

Aegon

Shepherd's Friendly

The Exeter

Legal & General

Zurich

AIG Life

Best New Product Award

Guardian (Combined Life and Critical Illness Protection)

L&G (Rental Protection Plan)

iPipeline (Product Features Report)

AIG Life (Smart Health)

Scottish Widows (Critical Illness Cover)

The Exeter (Real Life updates)

Individual Protection Adviser

Kathryn Knowles (Cura)

Yasir Al-Din (2 Plan)

Roy McLoughlin (Cavendish Ware)

Alan Richardson (LifeSearch)

Alan Knowles (Cura)

Jiten Varsani (London Money)

Protection Intermediary

Assured Futures

Cura

Drewberry

SJP Protection Planning

London Money

LifeSearch

Neilson

Innovation Award

Assured Futures

UnderwriteMe

CIExpert

Guardian

The Exeter

iPipeline

AIG Life

Vitality

Neilson

DeadHappy

Scottish Widows

Best Care and Support Experience Award

Health Claims Bureau

Medical Solutions

RedArc

Teladoc Health

Square Health

Legal & General (Not A Red Card)

Young Achiever Award

Tom Filipczak (LifeSearch)

Camilla Hoskisson (AIG Life)

Joe D'Cunha (Neilson)

Kelly Phillips (AIG Life)

Ben Davies (Assured Futures)

Health Insurance Adviser Award

Assured Futures

Drewberry

Premier Choice Group

Doing it Better Award

Cura

Cirencester Friendly

iPipeline

National Friendly

Zurich

Vitality

Unsung Hero Award

Victoria Thirwell (Cura)

Jessica Vitale (Cirencester)

Joe Saunders (Square Health)

Matthew Boulding (AIG Life)

Steve Fallon (Legal & General)

Chris Evans (AIG Life)

Organisation of the Year Award

AIG Life

Legal & General

iPipeline

Protection Distributors Group

CIExpert

Cover Magazine

Guardian

DeadHappy

UnderwriteMe

Protection Guru

Chartered Insurance Institute

Protection Journalist of the Year Award

Simoney Kyriakou (Financial Adviser)

Adam Saville (Cover Magazine)

Kara Gammell (Freelance)

Katie Morley (The Telegraph)

Chloe Cheung (FT Adviser)

Harvey Jones (The Express/Freelance)

Jeff Prestridge (Mail on Sunday)

Laura Miller (Freelance)

Personality of the Year Award

Adam Saville (Cover Magazine)

Ian Sawyer (Assured Futures)

Rob Harvey (Drewberry)

Kara Gammell (Freelance)

Emma Walker (LifeSearch)

Tom Baigrie (LifeSearch)

Richard Kateley (Legal & General)

Rose St Louis (KMPG)

Alain Desmier (Contact State)

Kathryn Knowles (Cura)

Andrew Wibberley (Alea Risk)

Sue Helmont (AIG Life)

Matthew Chapman (Plus Protect)

Vicky Churcher (AIG Life)

Katya MacLean (Guardian)

Steve Casey (Square Health)

Roshani Hill (ABI)

Naomi Greatorex (Health Protection Solutions)

Stephanie Hydon (iPipeline)

​Emma Thomson (British Friendly)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Announced on the night