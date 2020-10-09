Protection Review Awards 2020: Shortlists announced
Online event on 9 December
COVER editor Adam Saville up for two awards and COVER magazine included in Best Organisation list
The Protection Review Awards return on 9 December, this year as part of an online conference and awards event.
Following a judging day on 29 September, the final shortlists, which were announced earlier this week, can be seen in full below.
The COVER editor is the running for Protection Journalists of the Year - an award he won last year - as well as Protection Personality of the Year. COVER is included in the Best Organisation list alongside some very stiff competition.
Underwriting and Claims Award
British Friendly
Aegon
Shepherd's Friendly
The Exeter
Legal & General
Zurich
AIG Life
Best New Product Award
Guardian (Combined Life and Critical Illness Protection)
L&G (Rental Protection Plan)
iPipeline (Product Features Report)
AIG Life (Smart Health)
Scottish Widows (Critical Illness Cover)
The Exeter (Real Life updates)
Individual Protection Adviser
Kathryn Knowles (Cura)
Yasir Al-Din (2 Plan)
Roy McLoughlin (Cavendish Ware)
Alan Richardson (LifeSearch)
Alan Knowles (Cura)
Jiten Varsani (London Money)
Protection Intermediary
Assured Futures
Cura
Drewberry
SJP Protection Planning
London Money
LifeSearch
Neilson
Innovation Award
Assured Futures
UnderwriteMe
CIExpert
Guardian
The Exeter
iPipeline
AIG Life
Vitality
Neilson
DeadHappy
Scottish Widows
Best Care and Support Experience Award
Health Claims Bureau
Medical Solutions
RedArc
Teladoc Health
Square Health
Legal & General (Not A Red Card)
Young Achiever Award
Tom Filipczak (LifeSearch)
Camilla Hoskisson (AIG Life)
Joe D'Cunha (Neilson)
Kelly Phillips (AIG Life)
Ben Davies (Assured Futures)
Health Insurance Adviser Award
Assured Futures
Drewberry
Premier Choice Group
Doing it Better Award
Cura
Cirencester Friendly
iPipeline
National Friendly
Zurich
Vitality
Unsung Hero Award
Victoria Thirwell (Cura)
Jessica Vitale (Cirencester)
Joe Saunders (Square Health)
Matthew Boulding (AIG Life)
Steve Fallon (Legal & General)
Chris Evans (AIG Life)
Organisation of the Year Award
AIG Life
Legal & General
iPipeline
Protection Distributors Group
CIExpert
Cover Magazine
Guardian
DeadHappy
UnderwriteMe
Protection Guru
Chartered Insurance Institute
Protection Journalist of the Year Award
Simoney Kyriakou (Financial Adviser)
Adam Saville (Cover Magazine)
Kara Gammell (Freelance)
Katie Morley (The Telegraph)
Chloe Cheung (FT Adviser)
Harvey Jones (The Express/Freelance)
Jeff Prestridge (Mail on Sunday)
Laura Miller (Freelance)
Personality of the Year Award
Adam Saville (Cover Magazine)
Ian Sawyer (Assured Futures)
Rob Harvey (Drewberry)
Kara Gammell (Freelance)
Emma Walker (LifeSearch)
Tom Baigrie (LifeSearch)
Richard Kateley (Legal & General)
Rose St Louis (KMPG)
Alain Desmier (Contact State)
Kathryn Knowles (Cura)
Andrew Wibberley (Alea Risk)
Sue Helmont (AIG Life)
Matthew Chapman (Plus Protect)
Vicky Churcher (AIG Life)
Katya MacLean (Guardian)
Steve Casey (Square Health)
Roshani Hill (ABI)
Naomi Greatorex (Health Protection Solutions)
Stephanie Hydon (iPipeline)
Emma Thomson (British Friendly)
Lifetime Achievement Award
Announced on the night
