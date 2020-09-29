Health insurance publication to close doors after 20-plus years

Informa-owned Health insurance & Protection announces closure amid financial fall-out of Covid-19

Health Insurance & Protection, formerly Health Insurance Daily, was formed in 1999 as a news, features and events outlet for the health insurance industry.

The brand is responsible for its annual Health Insurance & Protection Awards, which celebrates both insurance providers and advisers in the space.

Earlier today, the publication announced that it is to close for business as of Wednesday 30 September, after being ‘hit hard' by the fall-out of Covid-19.

In a statement, Matthew Brookers, Health Insurance & Protection publisher said: ‘It is with great sadness we announce the closure of Health Insurance & Protection and associated products including the Health Insurance & Protection Awards - effective Wednesday 30 September 2020.

‘It is common knowledge that the publishing and event sectors have been hit hard by coronavirus and sadly HI&P has not been able to avoid the fallout. So, while the decision to close is regrettable, it is understandable.

‘As a team we want thank all the amazing people and businesses we worked with over the years, who have been instrumental in helping us build such an important, iconic and "much loved" title.

‘Most of all we want to thank our readers, many of whom have been with us from the very beginning. We know the loss of HI&P will be felt hard and will leave a big hole in your daily lives and for that we are truly sorry.

‘I am immensely proud of my team and of what we have achieved since 1999. I know our efforts have made a difference, to adviser and provider businesses and crucially to the general public. People who have improved health outcomes and who enjoy financial security, in small part due to our efforts. Knowing this allows us to leave with our heads held high.

‘This is a fantastic industry. Never forget, what you do is good, what you do is important and what you do is worthwhile.'

‘End of an era'

COVER editor Adam Saville said: "As the editor of an insurance trade publication myself, I am extremely saddened by the news that HI&P is to close for business. I regularly check the site as it has served as a loyal and dedicated resource for the health insurance and protection sector for more than 20 years.

"The closure of the magazine, at such an troubling time economically, truly does signal the end of an era and my thoughts are with those who have lost their jobs as a result. I warmly wish editor David Sawers and the HI&P team the best of luck in the future."