COVER Webinar this Monday… Who are our speakers?
‘Business as usual? Mental health and wellbeing in a post-pandemic era’ takes place on Monday
Our first webinar of 2021, in partnership with Aviva, takes place on Monday 18 January at 11am.
Taking place on Blue Monday and titled 'Business as usual? Mental health and wellbeing in a post-pandemic era', we will explore how the health and protection insurance sector poised to support the mental health and wellbeing needs of individuals and employees.
Chaired by COVER editor, Adam Saville, our expert panel of speakers includes…
Dr Subashini M
UK Health & Protection- Associate Medical Director, Aviva
Sophie Money
Group protection wellbeing manager, Aviva
Rob Stephenson
Founder, InsideOut LeaderBoard®
Andy Bibby
CEO, 87%
