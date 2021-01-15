COVER Webinar this Monday… Who are our speakers?

Rob Stevenson is founder of InsideOut LeaderBoard
Rob Stevenson is founder of InsideOut LeaderBoard
  • COVER
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

‘Business as usual? Mental health and wellbeing in a post-pandemic era’ takes place on Monday

Our first webinar of 2021, in partnership with Aviva, takes place on Monday 18 January at 11am.

Taking place on Blue Monday and titled 'Business as usual? Mental health and wellbeing in a post-pandemic era', we will explore how the health and protection insurance sector poised to support the mental health and wellbeing needs of individuals and employees.

Register your place here!

Chaired by COVER editor, Adam Saville, our expert panel of speakers includes…

Dr Subashini M
UK Health & Protection- Associate Medical Director, Aviva

 

Sophie Money
Group protection wellbeing manager, Aviva

 

Rob Stephenson
Founder, InsideOut LeaderBoard®

Andy Bibby
CEO, 87%

Register your place here!

Further reading

  • LinkedIn  

More on Group Protection

blog comments powered by Disqus