Alan Knowles: A year to forget?

On the latest COVER podcast, Adam Saville is joined by Alan Knowles, the managing director of Cura Financial Services and the chair of Protection Distributors Group.

In November, Alan was named Insurance Person of the Year at the COVER Excellence Awards and recently won Individual Protection Adviser of the Year at Protection Review.

We get his reaction to his most decorated year yet, while hearing how and why he and his wife Kathryn started their own protection adviser firm, Cura, which specialises in sourcing hard-to-find cover for those who may have pre-existing medical conditions.

Adam and Alan also take a look back at 2020, a hugely challenging year for all of us, touching on underwriting and access to insurance, mental health and signposting.

We also hear what Alan would most like to see in 2021 and how we can work together as an industry to do the right thing for customers, even in the face of some obstacles. Listen to the podcast below.