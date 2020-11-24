Stephen Crosbie: The importance of improving financial wellbeing

Partner insight: Aegon is on a mission to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security

At the recent COVER Protection & Health Summit, Aegon's protection director Stephen Crosbie, shared some key research findings and revealed why financial wellbeing is so important, while touching upon how advisers can help their clients improve theirs.

With an insight-led approach designed to help engage people with their longer-term financial planning, Aegon's research has uncovered a positive correlation between financial advice and wellbeing.

Watch the full presentation below.