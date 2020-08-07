WHAT, HOW, WHY? #7 Popcorn at the ready!

To close her weekly series, Karla Edwards reminds us that all protection advisers can make a difference

WHAT?

Why are you an adviser? Make sure you are in this industry because you care about people being protected the right way. You are given so much trust and faith from your clients and, if used correctly, that can be matured into a lifelong service. But try to remember why you became an adviser in the first place - never forget that passion that drove you to start on this journey.

HOW?

Understand yourself. Take the time to discover why you do what you do, spending countless hours working; because you have desire to do the right thing. Enjoy your job and do not destroy it by over-working but be careful to avoid under-protecting; the more time spent being thorough with each customer will ensure you have a solid future. Create a work/life balance that is suitable for you; but to do all of this you first need to understand your reason why.

WHY?

We all have an opportunity to change the protection industry for the better, create awareness and be remembered. I have these dreams because I am passionate about what I do; what are you striving for?

When you are old, and grey will you enjoy the life you lived? The more clarity you gain with your dreams and goals will in turn enable you to become the best version of an adviser you can be. Push your boundaries and go out of your comfort zones because that is the material that will make you Netflix worthy. Everyday your creating a trailer of your life… make sure it is worth watching.