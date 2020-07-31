WHAT? HOW? WHY? #6: The whole package (more than just a robot)

Advisers do a lot more than just sell a product, writes family protection specialist Karla Edwards

WHAT?

There is a gap in the industry between the value of the products, and the person advising them; we need to remember our worth. Insurance advisers can often be labelled "salesmen"; we do a lot more than sell a product. But if we do not explain our value to the client how will they know?

Be confident in what you bring to the table!

HOW?

Who else can a client go to that guarantee they are getting extensive cover for a cost suitable for them? They could go online but unfortunately that usually results in misleading information.

The hours spent ringing underwriters, dealing with medicals and ensuring claims are paid out… ALL within a budget; this cannot be done on a comparison site.

Most importantly having the comfort in knowing if they do need to claim, they are speaking to a familiar person; priceless.

WHY?

If you do a "propa job" it is because you want what is best for the client. The internet does not care about the customer - it is an automated salesman. We offer a personable service that does not end after the confirmation email.

Yes, ultimately, we are selling a product just like the comparison sites, but it is the human, soft skills that advise.

Have confidence and pride in selling YOURSELF because it is not just about promoting the product; the whole package includes you and your service, which truly is invaluable.