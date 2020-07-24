WHAT, HOW, WHY? #5: Are you over complicating it?

Use simple language when facing clients, writes family protection specialist Karla Edwards

WHAT?

You might understand insurance - but does your customer?

Insurance can be very overwhelming; usually described as a minefield. If you take away the jargon words, it becomes a lot easier. For example, due to lack of awareness and poor explanation often customers believe terminal illness cover is the same as critical illness (I am sure we can all relate). Why would they know the difference?

HOW?

The simplest way for anyone to understand something is to make it relatable. Find out what is relevant to your client and use it to explain the cover options, familiarity will give reassurance. Knowledge is power, we must make sure we implement it the right way.

Break each product down into simple terms…

Life Insurance = Death Cover

Critical Illness Cover = Cancer Cover

Income Protection = Private Sick Pay

WHY?

The client must understand what their options are to make sure they are protecting their family the right way. We can only advise but unless they fully grasp the differences and benefits within the products, how can they decide?

We must remove the stigma of insurance as being a "minefield" and ensure that customers not only know what they have in place but understand WHY they have it. Break down the barriers and create comfort in their cover.